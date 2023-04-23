Barrett supplied 26 points (9-18 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 8-13 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block in 37 minutes during Sunday's 102-93 win over the Cavaliers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Barrett connected on a team-high mark from the free throw line en route to finishing second on the Knicks in scoring while ending Game 4 as one of two players with 25 or more points. Barrett surpassed the 20-point mark for the first time this postseason, having scored at least 15 points in two straight outings.