Barrett finished with 17 points (5-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and a block across 40 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Hawks.

Barrett didn't look like himself during the first-round series against the Hawks but at least surpassed the 15-point mark in the last two appearances. The former Duke standout averaged just 14.4 points per game while shooting 38.8 percent from the field during the playoffs -- in comparison, he scored 17.6 points per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field during the regular season.