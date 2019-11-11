Barrett had nine points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3PT, 0-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 24 minutes during Sunday's 108-87 loss to the Cavaliers.

The former Duke star has seen his minutes reduce greatly over the past three games, and his shooting have fallen off a cliff over that span -- the Canadian shooting guard is averaging 9.0 points on 28.1 percent from the field over that span. He will aim to bounce back Tuesday on the road against the Bulls.