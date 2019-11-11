Knicks' RJ Barrett: Struggles from field
Barrett had nine points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3PT, 0-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 24 minutes during Sunday's 108-87 loss to the Cavaliers.
The former Duke star has seen his minutes reduce greatly over the past three games, and his shooting have fallen off a cliff over that span -- the Canadian shooting guard is averaging 9.0 points on 28.1 percent from the field over that span. He will aim to bounce back Tuesday on the road against the Bulls.
More News
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.