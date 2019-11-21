Barrett had eight points (4-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 109-104 loss to the 76ers.

Barrett finished with more turnovers (four) than dimes and more field goal attempts than points, struggling badly in this one. It's possible the sprained left thumb that led to his being listed as probable hampered his ability to put the ball in the basket. Still, his shooting percentages have regularly left a lot to be desired this season. He'll look to bounce back during Saturday's matchup versus a Spurs team that will be suiting up on the second night of a back-to-back.