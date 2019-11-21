Knicks' RJ Barrett: Struggles in Wednesday's loss
Barrett had eight points (4-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 109-104 loss to the 76ers.
Barrett finished with more turnovers (four) than dimes and more field goal attempts than points, struggling badly in this one. It's possible the sprained left thumb that led to his being listed as probable hampered his ability to put the ball in the basket. Still, his shooting percentages have regularly left a lot to be desired this season. He'll look to bounce back during Saturday's matchup versus a Spurs team that will be suiting up on the second night of a back-to-back.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.