Barrett closed with four points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and one rebound over 24 minutes during Monday's 124-106 victory over the Nets.

Barrett missed all five of his shots in the first half and didn't record any points, assists or rebounds until after halftime. He went back to the locker room with eight minutes to go in the fourth quarter for undisclosed reasons, but he did return to the bench. He clearly wasn't himself and hopefully the Knicks will provide some clarity soon.