Barrett compiled two points (0-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one assist and one block over 20 minutes of play in the Knicks' 132-88 loss to the Bucks on Monday night.

Barrett's underwhelming performance marked what was certainly the worst outing of his young career. In addition to the rookie recording career lows in minutes played, points, rebounds and field-goal percentage, it was also the first time he failed to grab a single rebound or convert on any of his field-goal attempts. While the former Blue Devil's performance was disappointing, the Knicks' 4-17 start to the season bodes well for Barrett in regards to his playing and scoring opportunities looking forward.