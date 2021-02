Barrett managed just three points (1-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal in 19 minutes during Sunday's 109-103 loss to Miami.

Barrett had what was his worst game in quite some time, barely bothering the statisticians in what can only be described as a dud performance. He has been a much-improved player this season and so he needs to be given a pass on this one. The Knicks will travel to Miami to face the Heat once again on Tuesday, so look for Barrett to try and make up for this effort.