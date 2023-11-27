Barrett logged nine points (3-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 31 minutes during Sunday's 116-113 loss to the Suns.

Barrett had scored in double figures in 10 consecutive appearances to begin the season, but he had one of his worst performances of the year during Sunday's narrow defeat. Over seven appearances in November, he's averaged 18.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 29.6 minutes per game. Despite being held in check Sunday, Barrett should have plenty of opportunities to bounce back.