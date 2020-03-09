Knicks' RJ Barrett: Supplies 12 points in win
Barrett produced 12 points (5-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a steal across 26 minutes in Sunday's 96-84 win over Detroit.
Although Barrett has been less consistent since his nine-game absence, he's still putting together respectable stat lines. He's averaging 14.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists over the past 13 games, which is about what he was producing before being sidelined. The Duke product is one of the best players out of the 2019 draft class but needs to improve his 39.3 field-goal percentage if he wants to take his game to the next level.
