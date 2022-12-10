Barrett supplied 26 points (9-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Friday's 121-102 victory over the Hornets.

Barrett came into the contest having averaged 14.3 points on 37.1 percent shooting over his previous three games, but he turned things around Friday. The fourth-year pro finished second among all players in scoring behind teammate Julius Randle (33 points), and he chipped in solid numbers as a rebounder and a passer as well. Barrett's inefficient shooting brings down his fantasy value, but there's still some viability in a wing who averages 18.5 points, 5.5 boards and 1.5 three-pointers per game.