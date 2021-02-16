Barrett delivered 21 points (8-14 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and a steal across 33 minutes in Monday's win over the Hawks.

Barrett scored 20 or more points for the 11th time this season, and the second-year guard bounced back in a big way here -- he was coming off four straight appearances with 13 or fewer points, including three single-digit scoring outputs in that span. Barrett is not likely to score 20-plus points on a nightly basis, but he's certainly better than the player who was averaging 11.4 points per game while shooting 39.1 percent from the field before this contest.