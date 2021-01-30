Barrett registered 24 points (8-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 40 minutes in Friday's win over the Cavaliers.

Barrett was coming off back-to-back games where he couldn't reach the 20-point mark, but he has reached that tally in nine of his 20 contests this season -- that's a marked increase from his rookie year where he accomplished that feat in just 13 contests across 56 appearances. Barrett should remain as New York's second-best scoring option behind Julius Randle, and he should provide decent value across most formats due to his scoring ability.