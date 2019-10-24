Knicks' RJ Barrett: Surprisingly efficient in NBA debut
Barrett scored 21 points (9-13 FG, 1-3 3PT, 2-4 FG) to go along with five rebounds, two assists and two steals during New York's 111-120 loss to San Antonio on Wednesday.
One of Barrett's big weaknesses was his lack of efficiency from the field, but that wasn't noticeable in his NBA debut. The rookie out of Duke made eight of his 10 two-pointers and didn't look like a player who was suiting up for an NBA game for the first time in his career. He will look to build on his strong debut on Friday against the Nets on the road.
