Barrett logged 19 points (7-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 117-108 loss to the Magic.
Barrett assumed his usual part as the Knicks' third-best offensive weapon behind Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson, finishing third on the team with 19 points in defeat. It's an important role for the fifth-year pro, as only one other player on New York (Immanuel Quickley) averages double-digit points on the season. From a fantasy perspective, Barrett's season average of 18.2 points and 1.7 triples are somewhat useful, though he offers mediocre peripheral stats and is shooting just 42.3 percent from the field.
More News
-
Knicks' RJ Barrett: Pops for 21 in Christmas win•
-
Knicks' RJ Barrett: Bounces back with 21 points•
-
Knicks' RJ Barrett: Goes for 23 points in loss•
-
Knicks' RJ Barrett: Flirts with double-double in loss•
-
Knicks' RJ Barrett: Struggles with efficiency in loss•
-
Knicks' RJ Barrett: Provides spark late in victory•