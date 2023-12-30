Barrett logged 19 points (7-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 117-108 loss to the Magic.

Barrett assumed his usual part as the Knicks' third-best offensive weapon behind Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson, finishing third on the team with 19 points in defeat. It's an important role for the fifth-year pro, as only one other player on New York (Immanuel Quickley) averages double-digit points on the season. From a fantasy perspective, Barrett's season average of 18.2 points and 1.7 triples are somewhat useful, though he offers mediocre peripheral stats and is shooting just 42.3 percent from the field.