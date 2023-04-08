Barrett notched 28 points (11-25 FG, 0-9 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one block in 36 minutes during Friday's 113-105 loss to the Pelicans.

Barrett had a hard time getting going Friday after returning from a two-game absence due to an illness, knocking down just two of eight shots in the first quarter before entering the break with 13 points on 41.7 percent shooting from the field. The shooting guard dropped another 15 points on 6-of-13 shooting in the second half to lead the Knicks with 28 points on the night, but also struggled tremendously with the three ball, going 0-of-9 from beyond the arc in the contest. Barrett is shooting just 37.9 percent from the field over his last five games, though he has grabbed seven boards in two straight.