Barrett finished with 26 points (11-15 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight boards and five assists in 34 minutes of a 121-107 loss to the Pacers on Wednesday.

Barrett lead his team in scoring and finished second in assists in his team's loss. Across the board, the standout second-year man looked like he was ready to step into the role of team leader. The road to start the season won't get much easier with a tilt against the 76ers up next Saturday.