Knicks' RJ Barrett: Terrible performance Friday
Barrett ended with two points (1-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), and two rebounds in 20 minutes during Friday's 129-114 loss to Miami.
Barrett was disgusting Friday, shooting 10 percent from the field and missing both of his free-throws. Despite playing 32 minutes per night and scoring 13.8 points, Barrett is just the 327th ranked player in nine-category leagues. The Knicks are trash and so he is going to get plenty of opportunities moving forward. With that being said, he is by no means a must-roster player unless you are punting percentages.
