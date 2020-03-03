Barrett went for 27 points (10-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-7 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 125-123 win over the Rockets.

This was Barrett's best game since returning from a nine-game absence between January and February, as he tied his season-high mark for points while looking very efficient from the field. The Duke product has also scored in double digits in six of his last seven games, averaging 17.1 points on 45.2 percent shooting during that stretch.