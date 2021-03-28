Barrett submitted 21 points (8-22 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and a steal across 38 minutes in Saturday's win over the Bucks.

Barrett co-led the Knicks in scoring alongside Alec Burks, but he also paced the team in assists while ending as the fourth-best rebounder. Barrett has been struggling from the field in recent weeks and needed 22 shots to deliver 21 points in this one, but that won't matter much if he continues to scoring at a strong clip while also posting decent numbers in other categories. He is doing enough to make up for his lack of accuracy from the field.