Barrett (illness) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

Barrett was sidelined for Sunday's win over Washington due to an illness, but he appears to have moved past the aliment and will return to action after missing only one contest. Over his last 15 appearances, the left-handed forward has averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 32.7 minutes per game.