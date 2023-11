Barrett (knee) will play Monday against the Clippers, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Barrett has missed back-to-back games due to knee soreness but will return to the starting lineup Monday, sending Josh Hart back to a reserve role. Over his first four appearances this season, Barrett averaged 21.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 31.3 minutes per game.