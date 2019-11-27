Knicks' RJ Barrett: Will start Wednesday
Barrett will be back in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Raptors, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Barrett will make his return to the lineup after missing Sunday's game with an illness, and he'll be back at his usual starting spot in the backcourt. As a result, the Knicks will shift Kevin Knox back to the bench.
