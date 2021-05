Barrett tallied eight points (2-13 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal across 38 minutes in Tuesday's overtime loss against the Lakers.

Barrett has failed to reach the 20-point mark in four of his last five games, with poor shooting the culprit, as he's made just 33.3 percent of his field-goal attempts. Barrett has shot 43.2 percent from the field since the beginning of April, however, so he's due for a bounce-back performance sooner than later.