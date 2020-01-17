Knicks' RJ Barrett: Won't return following injury
Barrett won't return to Thursday's game against the Suns after suffering a sprained right ankle.
Barrett stayed into the contest initially after tweaking his ankle, but after undergoing further tests in the locker room, the team has shut him down for the night. His status for Saturday's game against the 76ers is up in the air at this point.
More News
-
Knicks' RJ Barrett: Productive from distance in loss•
-
Knicks' RJ Barrett: Scores 23 to go with complete line•
-
Knicks' RJ Barrett: Just misses double-double Friday•
-
Knicks' RJ Barrett: Scores an empty 19 points•
-
Knicks' RJ Barrett: Scores 24 in efficient fashion•
-
Knicks' RJ Barrett: Counter-productive in victory•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...