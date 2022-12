Barrett won't return to Tuesday's game against Dallas due to a right index finger laceration.

Barrett suffered the injury early in the first quarter of Tuesday's matchup, and the guard missed his only field-goal attempt and dished out one assist in two minutes before exiting. It's currently unclear how severe the cut on Barrett's finger is, but looking ahead, he'll presumably be tabbed as questionable for the Knicks' next contest Thursday against the Spurs.