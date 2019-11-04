On Sunday night, coach David Fizdale pushed back on reporters who questioned Barrett's heavy workload to begin the season, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.

When asked about Barrett's high minutes totals to begin the season, Fizdale responded bluntly to reporters, saying the following: "He's got the day off tomorrow. We've got to get off this load management crap. Latrell Sprewell averaged 42 minutes for a season. The kid's 19 years old. Drop it." Barrett entered the weekend as the league-leader in minutes, and he saw a season-high 41 minutes in Sunday's blowout loss, finishing with 22 points, five rebounds and three assists. While Fizdale may continue to face questions about leaving Barrett on the floor in blowout situations, his quotes Sunday are a positive development for fantasy owners, as Barrett is currently putting up 18.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.4 made threes in 37.1 minutes per contest. That figure is good for fifth in the league, though Barrett does lead the NBA in total minutes (260) entering Monday.