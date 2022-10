Barrett logged 19 points (6-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and a block during 33 minutes of action in Friday's 105-89 win over the Wizards.

Barrett concludes preseason action averaging 19.8 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. He connected on a blistering 50.0 percent (11-of-22 3Pt) of his triples through New York's four contests. He'll look to stay hot in the Knicks' season opener against Memphis on Wednesday.