Knicks' Ron Baker: Active Friday vs. Hawks

Baker (shoulder), with Enes Kanter (back) out, is active for Friday's game against the Hawks, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

Despite not being 100 percent healthy while recovering from a shoulder sprain, Baker will be active and available to play Friday. That said, it's not exactly clear if he will play or not, as the team has no shortage of other guard options.

