Knicks' Ron Baker: Assigned to G League
The Knicks assigned Baker to the G League's Westchester Knicks on Monday, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
Like Westchester, New York also has a game Monday night, so Baker's assignment to the G League illustrates getting the young guard meaningful minutes is more important than having him on board as guard depth for the NBA squad. Baker has made just four appearances with the Knicks this season, averaging 2.8 points, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steal in 12.3 minutes per contest.
