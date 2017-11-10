Knicks' Ron Baker: Assigned to G-League

Baker was assigned to the G-League's Westchester Knicks on Friday and will suit up for the team's game.

Baker has missed the Knicks's past eight games while dealing with an ankle injury, though the team hasn't missed a beat. Most of what would be his minutes have gone to the likes of Jarrett Jack, Frank Ntilikina and Tim Hardaway as of late. So, even when Baker returns to the NBA level, he likely won't see enough run to have fantasy relevance.