Knicks' Ron Baker: Available to play Monday
Baker (ankle) will be available to play in Monday's preseason matchup against the Rockets, Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports reports.
Baker missed the Knicks' first three preseason games due to a sprained left ankle, but is expected to make his debut on Monday. He very well could be limited in order to avoid any sort of aggravation in what is essentially a meaningless game, though rookie Frank Ntilikina (knee) is out, so the team could ask him to pick up some of his minutes.
