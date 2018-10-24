Knicks' Ron Baker: Available Wednesday
Baker (face) is available Wednesday against the Heat, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Baker needed stitches after taking an inadvertent elbow to the face during Monday's game. He's good to go Wednesday.
More News
-
Knicks' Ron Baker: Suffers facial laceration, doesn't return Monday•
-
Knicks' Ron Baker: Starting preseason finale•
-
Knicks' Ron Baker: Plays 17 minutes off bench•
-
Knicks' Ron Baker: Exercises player option•
-
Knicks' Ron Baker: Set to undergo shoulder surgery•
-
Knicks' Ron Baker: Out indefinitely with shoulder injuries•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times