Knicks' Ron Baker: Battling sore left ankle

Baker was held out of practice Wednesday due to a sore left ankle, Steve Popper of The Record reports.

The issue doesn't look to be anything serious, and the Knicks are likely just exercising caution with the young guard as camp gets underway. Expect to see Baker, who will compete for minutes at point guard, back on the practice floor within the next few days.

