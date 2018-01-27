Knicks' Ron Baker: Coming off bench Friday
Baker will come off the bench for Friday's contest against the Suns while Tim Hardaway Jr. (rest) re-joins the starting lineup, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Baker was inserted into the starting lineup Thursday as Hardaway was given the night off for rest. On the year, Baker is averaging 2.6 points and 1.7 assists across 14.1 minutes per game.
