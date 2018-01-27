Play

Knicks' Ron Baker: Coming off bench Friday

Baker will come off the bench for Friday's contest against the Suns while Tim Hardaway Jr. (rest) re-joins the starting lineup, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Baker was inserted into the starting lineup Thursday as Hardaway was given the night off for rest. On the year, Baker is averaging 2.6 points and 1.7 assists across 14.1 minutes per game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories