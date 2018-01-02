Knicks' Ron Baker: Could play Wednesday vs. Wizards

Baker (face) will not play Tuesday against the Spurs, but he could return as early as Wednesday in Washington, ESPN's Ian Begley reports.

Baker suffered a fractured orbital bone while being dunked on by Anthony Davis on Saturday, and he'll sit out Tuesday with bruising and swelling in the area. Coach Jeff Hornacek confirmed that Baker will be fitted for a protective mask, and he could be back in action Wednesday if the mask is ready in time.