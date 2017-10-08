Play

Knicks' Ron Baker: Could return Sunday vs. Rockets

Baker (ankle) will not play in Sunday's preseason game against the Knicks but could return for Monday's matchup with the Rockets, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

Baker is still nursing his sprained left ankle, but it looks like he is close to being healthy enough to return to the floor. The young guard should be a game-time decision Monday, with a return likely coming Friday against Washington at the very latest.

