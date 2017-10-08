Knicks' Ron Baker: Could return Sunday vs. Rockets
Baker (ankle) will not play in Sunday's preseason game against the Knicks but could return for Monday's matchup with the Rockets, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
Baker is still nursing his sprained left ankle, but it looks like he is close to being healthy enough to return to the floor. The young guard should be a game-time decision Monday, with a return likely coming Friday against Washington at the very latest.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...