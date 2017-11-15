Knicks' Ron Baker: Doubtful for Wednesday

Baker (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.

Baker sprained his left shoulder Sunday while playing for the Knicks' G League affiliate in Westchester, which will likely conspire to keep him unavailable for the NBA team for the second straight contest. Since Baker hasn't been a regular in head coach Jeff Hornacek's rotation at any point during November, the second-year guard's expected absence will likely go unnoticed in the fantasy realm.