Knicks' Ron Baker: Exercises player option
Baker (shoulder) officially exercised his player option for the 2018-19 season, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.
The decision doesn't come as much of a surprise considering the option will pay Baker more than $4.5 million next season. The former Wichita State standout was limited to just 29 games in 2017-18, and he underwent season-ending surgery on his left shoulder in early February. In those 29 games, the 25-year-old averaged just 2.4 points, 1.6 assists and 1.0 rebound per game while shooting 33.9 percent from the floor.
More News
-
Knicks' Ron Baker: Set to undergo shoulder surgery•
-
Knicks' Ron Baker: Out indefinitely with shoulder injuries•
-
Knicks' Ron Baker: Not traveling with team to Boston•
-
Knicks' Ron Baker: Out for remainder of game•
-
Knicks' Ron Baker: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Knicks' Ron Baker: Will start Thursday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....