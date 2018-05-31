Knicks' Ron Baker: Exercises player option

Baker (shoulder) officially exercised his player option for the 2018-19 season, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

The decision doesn't come as much of a surprise considering the option will pay Baker more than $4.5 million next season. The former Wichita State standout was limited to just 29 games in 2017-18, and he underwent season-ending surgery on his left shoulder in early February. In those 29 games, the 25-year-old averaged just 2.4 points, 1.6 assists and 1.0 rebound per game while shooting 33.9 percent from the floor.