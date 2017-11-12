Knicks' Ron Baker: Heads to G League
Baker was assigned to the G League's Westchester Knicks on Sunday, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
After appearing for Westchester in their game Friday, Baker rejoined the Knicks ahead of Saturday's game against the Kings, but didn't see the court in the team's victory. With Baker on the outside of the NBA rotation and unlikely to earn meaningful playing time in the near future, he could be in store for several more trips to Westchester as the season unfolds.
More News
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...