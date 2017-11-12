Knicks' Ron Baker: Heads to G League

Baker was assigned to the G League's Westchester Knicks on Sunday, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

After appearing for Westchester in their game Friday, Baker rejoined the Knicks ahead of Saturday's game against the Kings, but didn't see the court in the team's victory. With Baker on the outside of the NBA rotation and unlikely to earn meaningful playing time in the near future, he could be in store for several more trips to Westchester as the season unfolds.