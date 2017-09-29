Play

Knicks' Ron Baker: Held out again Friday

Baker (ankle) was held out of Friday's practice, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Baker continues to nurse a sore left ankle, and Friday will mark his third consecutive absence. It's possible that Baker could miss a preseason game or two, but the ailment shouldn't affect his status for the regular season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball