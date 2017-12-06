Knicks' Ron Baker: Inactive Wednesday vs. Grizzlies

Baker will be inactive for Wednesday's contest against the Grizzlies, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

Baker was, and still remains, a darkhorse candidate to see a slight bump in minutes with Tim Hardaway (leg) out for about two weeks. That said, it appears the Knicks coaching staff has other plans for the time being.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories