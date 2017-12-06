Knicks' Ron Baker: Inactive Wednesday vs. Grizzlies
Baker will be inactive for Wednesday's contest against the Grizzlies, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
Baker was, and still remains, a darkhorse candidate to see a slight bump in minutes with Tim Hardaway (leg) out for about two weeks. That said, it appears the Knicks coaching staff has other plans for the time being.
