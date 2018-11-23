Knicks' Ron Baker: May not play Friday
Baker is dealing with an illness and may not be with the Knicks for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
Baker should be considered questionable for the contest. His absence wouldn't affect the Knicks' rotation, however, as he's seen just spot minutes all season.
