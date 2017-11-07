Knicks' Ron Baker: No longer dealing with ankle injury
Baker is no longer dealing with an ankle injury, Steve Popper of The Record reports.
Baker has remained on the sidelines for the last six games and while that originally was due to an ankle injury, it appears he's simply just not in the rotation any longer. Jarrett Jack, Frank Ntilikina and Ramon Sessions all appear to be ahead of him on the point guard depth chart, so don't expect Baker to see significant minutes for the time being, if any at all.
