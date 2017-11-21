Knicks' Ron Baker: Not fully recovered from shoulder injury
Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek said Monday that Baker (shoulder) still isn't 100 percent healthy, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports. "Ron's almost there with the shoulder," Hornacek said. "He practiced [Sunday]. I asked him how it was with contact, he said he tried to avoid real hard picks. He's getting close to full contact."
In addition to the shoulder issue, Baker has been nursing a minor ankle sprain this season, which has limited the second-year player to just three appearances with the Knicks in 2017-18 after he turned in a surprisingly productive rookie campaign. Though it seems Baker is almost out of the woods with his injury, it doesn't look likely that he'll regain a spot in the rotation once healthy with rookie Frank Ntilikina (illness) proving to be an ideal complement at point guard to veterans Jarrett Jack and Ramon Sessions.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.