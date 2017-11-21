Knicks' Ron Baker: Not fully recovered from shoulder injury

Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek said Monday that Baker (shoulder) still isn't 100 percent healthy, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports. "Ron's almost there with the shoulder," Hornacek said. "He practiced [Sunday]. I asked him how it was with contact, he said he tried to avoid real hard picks. He's getting close to full contact."

In addition to the shoulder issue, Baker has been nursing a minor ankle sprain this season, which has limited the second-year player to just three appearances with the Knicks in 2017-18 after he turned in a surprisingly productive rookie campaign. Though it seems Baker is almost out of the woods with his injury, it doesn't look likely that he'll regain a spot in the rotation once healthy with rookie Frank Ntilikina (illness) proving to be an ideal complement at point guard to veterans Jarrett Jack and Ramon Sessions.