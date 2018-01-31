Knicks' Ron Baker: Not traveling with team to Boston

Baker (shoulder) will not travel with the Knicks for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

Baker suffered a right shoulder injury during Tuesday's game against the Nets and while a subsequent X-ray came back negative, the Knicks will now send him for a follow-up MRI on Wednesday to make sure there's no other significant damage. For that reason, Baker won't be able to travel with the team to Boston, so he'll miss at least one game. Baker's next shot to play will be Friday against the Bucks and considering he's played less than 10 minutes in two of the last three games, his absence shouldn't have a drastic impact on the regular rotation.