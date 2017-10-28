Knicks' Ron Baker: Nursing an ankle
Baker was inactive for Friday's win over the Knicks due to a sore ankle, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
Baker was surprisingly listed as inactive before the contest, but we now know why. The severity of the injury is unknown, but his status for Monday's matchup against the Cavaliers is certainly up in the air.
More News
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...