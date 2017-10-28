Knicks' Ron Baker: Nursing an ankle

Baker was inactive for Friday's win over the Knicks due to a sore ankle, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

Baker was surprisingly listed as inactive before the contest, but we now know why. The severity of the injury is unknown, but his status for Monday's matchup against the Cavaliers is certainly up in the air.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories