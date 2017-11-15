Knicks' Ron Baker: Out again Wednesday

Baker (shoulder) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Jazz, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

Baker is dealing with a left shoulder sprain, which he suffered while playing in the G-League. It will mark his second straight absence, but Baker hasn't been a part of regular rotation when healthy anyway, so it doesn't mean much for fantasy purposes.

