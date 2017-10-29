Knicks' Ron Baker: Out Sunday vs. Cavaliers

Baker (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

Baker will be missing a second straight game, as he continues to deal with a sore ankle. His next opportunity to be activated will be Monday against the Nuggets, though in the meantime, Jarrett Jack and Frank Ntilikina should handle the bulk of the point guard minutes.

