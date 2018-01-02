Knicks' Ron Baker: Out Tuesday due to orbital fracture
Baker will not play in Tuesday's game against the Spurs due to a left orbital fracture he suffered during Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
Baker, who attempted to contest a dunk, was elbowed in the eye by Anthony Davis. He'll be fitted for a face mask and should be considered day-to-day following Tuesday's contest. In his stead, a handful of Knicks' guards -- including Damyean Dotson and Ramon Sessions -- could see a slight uptick in workload. Normal rotation players such as Jarrett Jack, Frank Ntilikina and Courtney Lee could also see a few extra minutes thrown their direction as well.
