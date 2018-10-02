Knicks' Ron Baker: Plays 17 minutes off bench
Baker played 17 minutes in Monday's preseason win over the Wizards.
In his first action since missing extended time with a shoulder injury, Baker scored seven points, hitting both of his field goal attempts -- including a three-pointer -- as well as going 2-for-2 at the line. The Wichita State product exercised his player option for the 2018-19 season but likely won't be a major factor in the Knicks' guard rotation.
